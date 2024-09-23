Man Robbed Of Wallet Outside Glen Burnie Church By Motorcyclist, Police Say

Officers were called shortly after midnight on Sept. 22 to the Union Church on Hollins Ferry Road in Glen Burnie, where there was an armed robbery involving a motorcycle-riding suspect.

According to a spokesperson from the Anne Arundel County Police Department, officers were called to the parking lot in the 600 block of Hollins Ferry Road to investigate the reported robbery involving a 35-year-old man.

Investigators say that a motorcycle-riding suspect busted out a handgun and demanded cash after dismounting his black and white bike.

After frisking the man, police say that the suspect stole the victim's wallet and sped away from the area.

No details about the victim or suspect has been released.

The incident remains under investigation.

