Helmetless Glen Burnie Teen Critically Hurt In Hit-Run With Minivan: Police

The crash happened around 7:15 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 3 on Crain Highway near Main Avenue SW, according to the Anne Arundel County Police Department.

Police said an 18-year-old man from Glen Burnie was riding a Honda 125R dirt bike southbound on Crain Highway when he began weaving through traffic and disobeying traffic signals.

He entered the center turn lane, just as a gold or tan minivan made a U-turn into his path.

The dirt bike and the minivan collided. The minivan kept driving and left the scene without stopping or helping the rider, police said.

The teen rider, who police said was not wearing a helmet or any protective gear, suffered potentially life-threatening injuries and was rushed to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore.

Police said the dirt bike was unregistered.

The Crash Reconstruction Team is investigating. The minivan is believed to have driver’s side damage and was last seen heading north on Crain Highway.

