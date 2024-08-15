Grandfather Of Nine Wins $50K On Maryland Lottery Ticket After Hitting Wrong Button

The longtime lotto player from Glen Burnie told officials he prefers jackpot games such as Pick 3 and Pick 4 but while working on a road construction crew in the Brandywine area, Roderick Doughty decided to change course and pick up some scratchers.

“I just went in the store and I said ‘I’m going to play scratch-offs,’” he mused.

Mission accomplished. Entirely on accident.

Doughty told Lottery officials that he hit the wrong button on the Lottery vending machine, delivering him a pair of $5 FAST PLAY Double WIN tickets, much to his chagrin.

"FAST PLAY games are like scratch-offs, without the scratching, according to the Lottery website. "You can purchase FAST PLAY games at any Maryland Lottery retailer either from a store clerk or a Maryland Lottery Vending Machine."

The first ticket was a dud, but sure enough, when he scanned the second scratch-off at the store, he realized he won a five-figure jackpot, though he played it cool and simply went back to work until he could share the news with his wife and children when he got home, saying he "was in a state of shock."

With the unexpected - and unplanned - cash windfall, the grandfather of nine says he plans to spoil some of his family members and throw a down payment on a home.

