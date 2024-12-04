Glen Burnie Man Charged After Burning 'Trump' Into Road With Illegal Flamethrower: Officials

Anne Arundel County Fire/Arson and Explosives Investigators announced this week, that Craig McQuin was charged with second-degree malicious burning, destruction of property, and possession of a destructive device following an incident that played out last month.

The fiery incident occurred Nov. 15 on Hickory Hollow Drive in Glen Burnie, where investigators discovered the words "TRUMP" and "USA" burned into the asphalt.

The roadway is a commonly used public street maintained by the Creekside Village Homeowner Association, according to officials.

A key piece of evidence? A TikTok video showing McQuin allegedly pouring an unidentified flammable liquid onto the road and igniting it with a flamethrower, authorities said.

Maryland law expressly prohibits the possession of flamethrowers, which investigators deemed a destructive device, officials noted.

McQuin has been issued a summons to appear in court.

If convicted, he faces potential fines and jail time for the malicious burning and property destruction, valued at over $1,000.

Anyone with additional information about this incident is encouraged to call the Anne Arundel County tips line at 410-222-TIPS.

