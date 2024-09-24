Fugitive Jonesing For Cigarette Arrested On Assault, Home Invasion Charges In Glen Burnie: PD

Pasadena resident Terry Lamont White, 52, kept officers busy on Sept. 24, who were called in to investigate a reported incident involving a knife-wielding man who cut at least two victims while terrorizing the neighborhood, police say.

At approximately 1:15 a.m. on Tuesday morning, members of the Anne Arundel County Police Department were called to the 100 block of Faywood Court in Glen Burnie to probe a reported assault and home invasion.

According to investigators, a man and woman were sitting in their vehicle when they were approached by White, who asked for a cigarette.

Unable to accommodate the request, White then allegedly punched a 41-year-old man inside the vehicle and cut him with a knife before fleeing.

Shortly thereafter, police say that a 44-year-old man living in the area was stirred by the sound of glass breaking inside his home, where he was met by White, who was still carrying the weapon.

Investigators say that White charged at the homeowner with the knife and threatened to kill him, though he was subdued by the man, who suffered cuts from the knife to his arm and torso while struggling with the home invader.

White was arrested, and further investigation determined that he had outstanding warrants out for his arrest. Both of his victims were taken to area hospitals for treatment and evaluation of their injuries, which were described as being non-life-threatening by police.

