Four Armed Robbery Suspects Busted With Guns, Drugs After Glen Burnie Heist: Police

The incident began around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 3, when a man was approached in the 6600 block of Ritchie Highway by four armed suspects demanding his belongings.

After the victim complied, the suspects fled in a gray 2007 Pontiac G6 toward Ordnance Road.

Responding officers quickly located the vehicle, apprehending the suspects and seizing an arsenal of firearms and drugs during a search of the vehicle.

During the search, officers recovered a stolen 9mm Canik Model 2 handgun, a 9mm Ruger LC9 handgun, two 9mm Polymer 80 handguns, and approximately 84 grams of suspected marijuana.

The suspects were identified as Izaiah Allen Conway, 18, of Middle River; Devin Austin Smith, 18, of Essex; a 17-year-old male; and a 15-year-old male. Both juveniles' names were withheld due to their ages.

All four were arrested and are now facing charges related to the armed robbery and recovered items.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Glen Burnie and receive free news updates.