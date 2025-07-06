Food Lion Recalls Ground Beef Sold At Glen Burnie Location For 'Foreign Material'

Food Lion has issued a recall of several varieties of ground beef sold at a single store in Anne Arundel County due to possible contamination, officials announced.

The recall applies only to Food Lion’s location at 7069 Baltimore Annapolis Blvd. in Glen Burnie, and impacts select in-store prepared ground beef products produced on July 4, after 2 p.m., with a "Sell By Date" of July 6, the company said in an announcement.

According to Food Lion, the beef may contain “traces of foreign material.” No reports of illness or injury have been filed as of Sunday, July 6.

Impacted products include:

73 percent Lean Fresh Ground Beef (all sizes);

80 percent Lean Fresh Ground Chuck (all sizes);

85 percent Lean Fresh Ground Beef Round (all sizes);

93 percent Lean Fresh Ground Beef (small pack).

The recall is limited to this one Maryland store and does not affect any other Food Lion locations or products, officials noted.

Customers are urged not to consume the ground beef and instead return it to the store for a full refund.

Per Food Lion’s Double Your Money Back Guarantee, shoppers will be reimbursed twice the purchase price.

For questions or more information, customers may contact Food Lion’s Customer Relations line at 1-800-210-9569.

