Cops Raid Glen Burnie Home, Find AR-15, Oxycodone, Weed, Shrooms, Cash: Police

A Glen Burnie man and a Baltimore woman are facing serious charges after Anne Arundel County detectives seized a cache of drugs, ammo, and an AR-15 rifle during a bust, officials announced.

On Wednesday, Sept. 24, detectives with the Eastern and Northern District Strategic Patrol Teams raided a home in the 400 block of Mainview Court in Glen Burnie as part of an ongoing drug investigation, police said.

Before entering the residence, officers watched the suspect make a drug deal with a woman outside.

Both were taken into custody without incident.

Police said about 88 pills of Oxycodone were seized during the initial takedown.

A search of the home led to the recovery of:

A Hanover Armory AR-15 .556 semi-automatic rifle;

Nearly 4 pounds of suspected cannabis;

About 40 grams of suspected psilocybin mushrooms;

A digital scale;

Dozens of rounds of ammunition in multiple calibers;

$483 in cash.

The suspects were identified as Jhi Mikal Colbert, 26, of Glen Burnie, and Jewel Desiree Waterstraat, 27, of Baltimore.

Both were arrested and charged, police said.

“This investigation shows the continued efforts of our Strategic Patrol Teams to combat illegal narcotics and firearms in our community,” Anne Arundel County Police said.

The case remains under investigation.

