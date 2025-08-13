‘Amazing And So Strong’: Maryland Girl, 2, Battling Cancer At Chop Inspires Community Support

Gracie has spent her entire life battling unexplained symptoms and enduring countless doctor visits before a recent cancer diagnosis stunned the family.

Specialists at CHOP have worked “tirelessly to uncover a diagnosis after many failed treatments," according to a family friend, but her condition remains tricky.

“This journey has been emotionally and financially overwhelming for her family,” organizers of a fundraiser set up for the family said. “With no clear answers and no end in sight, the mounting costs of travel, extended hospital stays, meals away from home, and other unexpected expenses are taking a heavy toll.”

Courtney Rangel notes that donations are going directly toward travel expenses between Maryland and Philadelphia, hospital bills and medical-related costs, meals, daily necessities while away from home, and "any unforeseen expenses that arise during this uncertain time."

In an update posted by the girl's mother, Kelsey Malinofsky, on Friday, Aug. 8, the family shared that Gracie underwent a full tumor resection on Aug. 5.

“The surgeon was able to remove it in its entirety,” Malinofsky wrote. “We are currently waiting on pathology to confirm next steps.

"Gracie has been up and playing for the past day," her mother added. "The first day and a half was tough pain-wise but she’s amazing and so strong."

"Praying for next good news or strength to get through whatever news is given to us.”

A GoFundMe had raised more than $31,000 of its $35,000 goal from 379 donations as of Wednesday, Aug. 13.

Community members, including Arynn Young, have launched additional fundraisers, such as a T-shirt sale with “100% of the profit” going to the family.

Those wishing to help can donate to the GoFundMe created for Gracie’s family here.

“Your kindness and support mean more than words can express,” Rangel added. "Let’s come together to lift this family up with love, compassion, and practical support during one of the most difficult times in their lives."

