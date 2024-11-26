Winning $50K 'Powerball' Ticket Sold At Germantown Food Store

Officials say that a third-tier winning ticket worth a $50,000 prize was sold at the Shoppers Food store in Germantown in the 18000 block of Mateny Road.

It was the largest win out of thousands statewide starting at $4.

The winning numbers for the Powerball drawing on Monday, Nov. 25 were 05-35-45-60-63 with a Powerball of 12 and the Power Play multiplier was 2X.

It marks the 56th third-tier Powerball winner sold in Maryland so far in 2024, and the fourth in as many weeks.

With no winner, the jackpot will roll to $196 million for the Wednesday, Nov. 27 drawing, with an estimated cash option of $90.7 million.

The winner will now have 182 days to claim their prize.

"Lottery officials encourage all winners to sign the back of their tickets immediately and put them in a safe location."

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Germantown and receive free news updates.