Watch: Bright Green Lamborghini Erupts In Flames On Busy Germantown Roadway

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue crews were called around 2 p.m. on Ridge Road near Frederick Road (Route 355), where the luxury sports car was fully engulfed in flames, according to department spokesperson Pete Piringer.

Crews from Engine 734 and Truck 734 quickly doused the burning vehicle, but not before the 2020 Lamborghini was destroyed.

“No injuries,” Piringer said, adding that the vehicle was a total loss and that some lanes were temporarily blocked while firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze.

Photos and video shared by officials show the fire consuming the rear of the exotic car, with flames shooting into the sky before firefighters knocked it down with hose lines.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

