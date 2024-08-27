Islamic Tutor From Germantown Charged With Sexually Abusing Minor In Maryland: Police

Adi Yousef Najjar was arrested and charged with sexual abuse of a minor and fourth-degree sex offenses following an investigation into claims of assault.

Police say that in June, the Montgomery County Child Welfare Services and the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division launched an investigation into the tutor following allegations of the abuse.

The alleged assault happened September 2022 and June 2024, when Najjar was the victim’s Islamic tutor.

The Germantown native turned himself in at the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit last week and later released on an unsecured personal bond, according to the department.

Anyone who may have been victimized by Najjar has been asked to contact investigators by calling (240) 773-5400.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Germantown and receive free news updates.