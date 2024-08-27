Fair 88°

Islamic Tutor From Germantown Charged With Sexually Abusing Minor In Maryland: Police

A 65-year-old tutor from Montgomery County has been charged with sexually abusing a minor, police say.

Adi Yousef Najjar

Adi Yousef Najjar

 Photo Credit: Montgomery County Department of Police
Zak Failla
Adi Yousef Najjar was arrested and charged with sexual abuse of a minor and fourth-degree sex offenses following an investigation into claims of assault.

Police say that in June, the Montgomery County Child Welfare Services and the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division launched an investigation into the tutor following allegations of the abuse.

The alleged assault happened September 2022 and June 2024, when Najjar was the victim’s Islamic tutor.

The Germantown native turned himself in at the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit last week and later released on an unsecured personal bond, according to the department.

Anyone who may have been victimized by Najjar has been asked to contact investigators by calling (240) 773-5400.

