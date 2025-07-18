Group Confronts Germantown Man At His Home — He Opens Fire From Balcony, Police Say

Nicholas Lloyd, 44, was arrested after investigators say he used a rifle to shoot into the group from the balcony of his Shadyside Way home in Germantown around 10 p.m. on July 16, according to the Montgomery County Department of Police.

Shortly before midnight, officers responded to the 20000 block of Shadyside Way for a report of a shooting, where officers found three men injured and later recovered Lloyd’s rifle at the scene, police said Friday.

According to detectives, the group — three men and a woman — had shown up at Lloyd’s home amid an ongoing dispute.

Lloyd allegedly fired from his balcony, hitting three of them.

Police say that after the shooting, Lloyd ran outside and rendered aid to one of the victims, who was taken to the hospital with injuries described as non-life-threatening.

Another man was hit multiple times and hospitalized, also with non-life-threatening wounds, and a third man was grazed and treated at the scene by paramedics.

The woman was not injured, police said.

Lloyd was arrested on the spot and taken to the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit, where he was charged with:

Three counts of attempted second-degree murder;

Three counts of first-degree assault;

Three counts of second-degree assault;

Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony;

Handgun-related charges.

He is being held without bond.

