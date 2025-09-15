Germantown Man Arrested After Pedestrian Struck In Virginia Crosswalk, Police Say

The crash happened around 7:52 p.m. Friday, Sept. 12, when the driver of a dark-colored SUV hit a pedestrian in the crosswalk at East Market Street and King Street, according to the Leesburg Police Department.

Instead of stopping, the driver took off, investigators said.

Officers were able to identify the driver as Todd Stevens, 56, of Germantown, and obtained warrants for hit and run causing injury and failure to yield to a pedestrian.

With help from the Montgomery County Police Department, Stevens was arrested at his home and is being held in Maryland pending extradition, police said.

The pedestrian suffered minor injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Leesburg Police Department.

