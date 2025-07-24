Germantown Driver Ejected, Killed In Late-Night Rollover Crash In Maryland, Police Say

Mary Elizabeth Moody was identified by the Montgomery County Department of Police as the driver who was killed in a crash earlier this week in Germantown, according to police.

Moody's 2018 Subaru was struck and rolled at the intersection of Great Seneca Highway and Mateny Road around 10:35 p.m. on Monday, July 21, officials said.

Despite lifesaving efforts, she was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Detectives said Moody was making a left turn onto eastbound Mateny Road from southbound Great Seneca Highway when her vehicle was hit by a northbound 2021 Mazda.

The force of the crash caused the Subaru to roll over and ejecting Moody from her vehicle.

The driver of the Mazda — an unidentified man — was taken to a local hospital with what were described as "serious injuries," investigators said.

Fire and EMS crews from Montgomery County Fire Rescue also responded. The crash remains under investigation by the Collision Reconstruction Unit.

