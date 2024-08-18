An alert was issued this week by police as they seek the public's assistance in tracking down Chambers, who was last heard from on Sunday, Aug. 11, one day after his family got together for a church service to honor their late grandfather's life.

“He had breakfast with our mother, helped with our grandmother, packed up a few snacks left over from the gathering from Saturday and left the house,” his sister Brenda Chambers De Paz said. “He was traveling by himself at the time.”

According to his sister, Chambers lived with their mother in Germantown to help care for another elderly family member who is battling severe demential.

“My brother is very outgoing, and he always has a smile,” Chambers De Paz said. “To just vanish is extremely out of character for him, especially when we our grandfather just recently passed away.”

Crowley was described by the Montgomery County Department of Police as being 5-foot-10, weighing 170 pounds with black hair, dark-colored eyes, with a large brown birthmark on his left forearm.

He may be driving a black 2016 Acura RDX SUV with the license palte 9FH5216.

“Crowley, we love you and miss you very much,” his sister said. “To the community, please help us bring him home. We are very worried about him and want him home safely.”

Anyone with information regarding Chambers or his whereabouts has been asked to contact the Montgomery County Department of Police by calling (301) 279-8000.

