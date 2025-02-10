Germantown resident Ervin Alfaro-Lopez, 34, pleaded guilty on Feb. 10 to one count of sex abuse of a minor and three counts of third-degree sex offense following his arrest last year.

In May of 2023, a victim reported being sexually assaulted by Alfaro-Lopez when he was her teacher at a church located in the 15700 block of Crabbs Branch Way in Derwood.

Following the initial complaint, three additional victims came forward, prosecutors said.

Each of the offenses occurred between 2016 and 2018 while the victims were between the ages of 6 and 12-years old.

One of the victims said that Alfaro-Lopez took advantage of one girl at "midnight mass" events, and her best friend reported that he did worse things to her during the same time period, according to court documents.

His third victim told investigators that "Alfaro-Lopez seemed nice at first, but she felt like he was manipulating her."

She said that Alfaro-Lopez would stand behind her in class and "help her pray." When everyone's eyes were closed, he would then put his hands down her pants and up her shirt.

The fourth was 11 or 12 at the time she was abused, court documents state, who was repeatedly touched sexually by the former teacher.

When he is sentenced in August, Alfaro-Lopez faces up to 55 years in prison.

