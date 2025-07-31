The Germantown father is behind bars after police said he held a knife to his 9-year-old son’s throat during a domestic disturbance that ended with him in handcuffs.

Video has been released by the Montgomery County Department of Police following a brief barricade involving Dugan Gokhan, 47.

Officers were first called at around 10:15 p.m. on Saturday, July 26, to the 19900 block of Stoney Point Way, where there was a reported domestic incident involving a child who was being threatened, police said.

When police arrived, officers were advised that Gokhan was inside the home with the child, making threats to kill him.

Officers attempted to de-escalate the situation, repeatedly imploring Gokhan to drop the knife and let the child go, but he continued to refuse their commands, asking to see his wife — who was outside — until a sergeant entered the residence.

The sergeant made his final demands to Gokhan before deploying his Taser, causing Gokhan to release the weapon and fall into his child, who was crying as officers took his father to the ground and arrested him.

Gokhan was detained without further incident, and the child was released to his mother. No other injuries were reported.

Gokhan was charged with:

First- and second-degree assault;

Second-degree child abuse;

Reckless endangerment;

Resisting arrest.

He is currently being held without bond at the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit

