Burglars Botch Break-In Busting Through Front Of Germantown Store Before Smashing ATM: Police

Shortly before 4:30 a.m. on Monday morning, police say that a Dodge pick-up rammed through the front of the Germantown business in the 18300 block of Leaman Farm Road, at which point several people popped out and attempted to target an ATM inside store.

The suspects initially attempted to open the ATM unsuccessfully, then they drove the truck through the store and continued to strike the machine in an attempt to open it and remove the cash inside, though their repeated efforts were rebuffed by the ATM, which stubbornly refused to yield to its assailants.

Ultimately, the three suspects lost the battle against the machine, and they hopped back in the truck and drove away without stealing any cash or property from the store they smashed their way into.

Then, the tricky trio thought better of their actions, hopped back into the vehicle, which subsequently became disabled in the parking lot as they attempted to flee the area with empty pockets, leaving the Dodge Ram 1500 behind. They then ran off on foot.

The entire incident was caught on video.

According to the Montgomery County Department of Police, the suspects were three men of unknown races who were all wearing dark clothing at the time of the botched break-in. Their vehicle was described only as a green Dodge Ram 1500 pick-up truck.

It was later determined that the truck was stolen in Germantown.

The incident remains under investigation.

