Boy With Autism Rescued From Germantown Library Pond: 'This Could Have Ended Very Differently'

The child was located on Wednesday, Aug. 6, in Germantown, after a family member flagged down officers in the 19800 block of Century Boulevard around 5:40 p.m. and said the non-verbal boy had been missing for 45 minutes.

According to Montgomery County Police, the boy had wandered off before, but this time the family didn’t know which way he went.

Officers from the department’s 5th District immediately began searching the area, when a community member told an officer they had just seen a child unattended near a pond behind the Germantown Library.

The officer sprinted to the pond and saw the boy in the middle of the water, police said.

“The officer went into the pond and carried the boy to safety,” officials said. “Montgomery County Fire Rescue personnel evaluated the child and determined he was not injured.”

Investigators later learned the boy did not know how to swim, and the water level was lower than normal at the time.

“This could have ended very differently,” said Officer Laurie Reyes with the department’s Autism/Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (IDD) Unit. “We can’t say this enough — when someone with autism or another developmental disability goes missing, call 9-1-1 right away. Every minute matters.”

Reyes estimated that MCPD officers locate an average of three to eight people on the autism spectrum each week.

“In more than half of these cases, caregivers wait before calling for help,” she said. “This can happen to anyone. Even the most dedicated parents. We know they’re doing the best they can, but it’s so important to make that call as soon as possible.”

Children on the autism spectrum are often drawn to water, police said. The department offers free safety kits for families, which include window decals, MCPD t-shirts, and tools to help prevent wandering.

