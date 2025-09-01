BB Gun Melee In Germantown Leaves 2 Men Stabbed, Dozens Fleeing, Police Say

More than a dozen teens were temporarily detained in Montgomery County following an early morning incident on Sunday that left two men hospitalized with minor injuries during a fracas in Germantown, according to police.

Officers were called shortly after 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 31 to the 19500 block of Amaranth Drive, where there was a reported shooting involving a group of minors.

Police said the incident began when several juveniles pulled out BB guns and opened fire on a group of people.

In the confrontation that followed, one man was stabbed in the back and another suffered a slash wound to his arm. Both were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

When officers arrived, a large group ran from the area and others drove away in vehicles toward the dead end of Amaranth Drive.

A perimeter was established, Maryland State Police provided helicopter support, and officers along with Maryland-National Capital Park Police joined the pursuit.

After a large search, about 15 people were detained, officials said. No arrests had been made as of Monday, and detectives said the investigation is ongoing.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Germantown and receive free news updates.