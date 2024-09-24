ATM Thieves Used Van As Battering Ram To Break Into Germantown Gas Station: Police (Video)

The group of robbers used the van as a battering ram to shatter the storefront of the Shell gas station in the 21000 block of Frederick Road in Germantown this week, before taking off with the ATM.

In video released by the Montgomery County Department of Police, the group can be seen backing into the front of the gas station before several suspects got out, dragged the machine out of the store, and tossed it in the back of the van.

The incident was reported at around 5 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 23.

Investigators say that the suspects forced entry into the store by backing a 16-passenger van through the store window. The suspects then got out, grabbed the ATM and put it in the back of the van before leaving the scene.

On Tuesday, they released video of the robbery.

According to the police, the suspects were described as two men of unknown races who were wearing dark clothing at the time. The suspect vehicle is described as a white or light colored 16-passenger van with damage to the back end.

It remains unclear if the vehicle had been previously stolen.

The incident remains under investigation.

