$43K, Crack, PCP, Guns Seized; 5 Arrested In Massive Germantown Drug Bust: Police

Detectives with the Montgomery County Police Department executed a trio of search warrants on Wednesday, June 25, targeting properties in connection to drug activity on Gunners Branch Road in Germantown, according to the department.

The takedown stemmed from community complaints that the department received beginning last fall.

During the searches, police say detectives recovered:

Four firearms;

Distribution quantities of crack cocaine, PCP, and MDMA;

Approximately $43,000 in cash;

Five vehicles.

Five people were also arrested on multiple drug-related charges:

Duane Shelton, 46, of Germantown — held without bond;

Kevin Patton, 44, of Germantown — held without bond;

Anre Russell, 39, of Takoma Park — held without bond;

Michael Marshall, 37, of Gaithersburg — released on bond;

Alexander Burch, 48, of Petersburg, VA — released on personal recognizance.

“This operation was supported in part by the Maryland Criminal Intelligence Network (MCIN),” police said. “The Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention and Policy provides grant funding and strategic assistance to MCIN member sites.”

The investigation is ongoing.

