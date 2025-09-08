Fair 66°

Trash Truck ‘Explosion’ Blasts Garbage Across Gaithersburg Street, Worker Injured (Photos)

A quiet Maryland neighborhood was rocked Monday evening when what was first reported as a trash truck explosion sent debris flying and left one worker in the hospital, officials said.

The scene of the explosion in Montgomery County.

 Photo Credit: Twitter/@mcfrsPIO
 Photo Credit: Twitter/@mcfrsPIO
 Photo Credit: Twitter/@mcfrsPIO
 Photo Credit: Twitter/@mcfrsPIO
Zak Failla
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue crews responded to Tulip Drive in Gaithersburg around 7 p.m. Sept. 8 after 911 callers reported a commercial vehicle fire and explosion, according to department spokesperson Pete Piringer.

When crews arrived, they found a garbage truck spilling trash and glass across the road. 

Officials later clarified the truck’s rear gate had failed under pressure, striking a worker and scattering garbage everywhere.

One person was transported to an area hospital with traumatic injuries, Piringer said.

Photos from the scene show the mangled truck tilted on its axles, with broken bottles, cardboard, and debris littering the pavement as firefighters and police converged.

"No fire, no explosion," Piringer clarified.

The incident remains under review.

