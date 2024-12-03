Woman Found Dead In Montgomery County Blaze As Firefighters Battled Icy, Cluttered Conditions

Shortly after midnight, first responders were called to a home near Route 28 and Whites Ferry Road in Boyds after neighbors reported seeing smoke and noted a person might be trapped inside.

Upon arrival, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue crews encountered heavy fire conditions. Their entry was delayed due to "excessive storage clutter in the house, what some would say were hoarding conditions," according to a spokesperson.

While searching the home, firefighters found a woman on the second floor, but she was pronounced dead at the scene. A dog was safely rescued from the residence.

The blaze marked the fourth fatal fire in Montgomery County this year, officials said.

Crews worked to extinguish the flames while battling temperatures in the teens that caused icy road conditions. Despite the dangerous environment, no additional injuries were reported.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Gaithersburg and receive free news updates.