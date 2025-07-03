Partly Cloudy 88°

SHARE

William Heyward, 80, Found After Five Day Search In Maryland

A massive search for a missing 80-year-old Maryland man ended in relief when he was found alive in the woods after nearly a week in the elements, officials said.

William Heyward

William Heyward

 Photo Credit: Montgomery County Department of Police
Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories

William Heyward, the subject of a multi-day Silver Alert, was rescued on Wednesday, July 3 near Green Farm Conservation Park in Gaithersburg, according to the Montgomery County Police Department.

He was in critical condition when he was found in dense brush and was rushed to the hospital after receiving treatment from Montgomery County Fire Rescue at the scene.

Heyward was first reported missing on Friday, June 27, after his caretaker discovered he was gone from a home in the 7500 block of Brenish Drive around 9:30 a.m., police said. 

He was last seen around 2 a.m., carrying a black and white blanket, which later played a key role in the search.

Authorities issued a Silver Alert, launched a coordinated ground operation, and released Heyward’s photo and last-known location to media outlets. 

Over the next five days, temperatures spiked and rain soaked the region, raising fears for his safety.

On Wednesday, park police officers located the distinctive blanket in a wooded area near the park. 

That discovery sparked a coordinated search involving Montgomery County’s 6th District officers, the department’s Special Operations Division, Park Police Special Ops, and volunteer K9 teams.

That effort led to Heyward being found alive, tangled in thick brush but breathing.

He was stabilized and transported to a local hospital. His condition remains critical, officials said.

to follow Daily Voice Gaithersburg and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE