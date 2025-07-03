William Heyward, the subject of a multi-day Silver Alert, was rescued on Wednesday, July 3 near Green Farm Conservation Park in Gaithersburg, according to the Montgomery County Police Department.

He was in critical condition when he was found in dense brush and was rushed to the hospital after receiving treatment from Montgomery County Fire Rescue at the scene.

Heyward was first reported missing on Friday, June 27, after his caretaker discovered he was gone from a home in the 7500 block of Brenish Drive around 9:30 a.m., police said.

He was last seen around 2 a.m., carrying a black and white blanket, which later played a key role in the search.

Authorities issued a Silver Alert, launched a coordinated ground operation, and released Heyward’s photo and last-known location to media outlets.

Over the next five days, temperatures spiked and rain soaked the region, raising fears for his safety.

On Wednesday, park police officers located the distinctive blanket in a wooded area near the park.

That discovery sparked a coordinated search involving Montgomery County’s 6th District officers, the department’s Special Operations Division, Park Police Special Ops, and volunteer K9 teams.

That effort led to Heyward being found alive, tangled in thick brush but breathing.

He was stabilized and transported to a local hospital. His condition remains critical, officials said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Gaithersburg and receive free news updates.