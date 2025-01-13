Veteran Montgomery County Firefighter Tragically Dies While Throwing Ladders At PG County Fire

Higgins, a 23-year veteran of the MCFRS, was operating Truck 715 out of Burtonsville when he suffered a medical emergency while throwing ladders at a structure fire on Bradford Drive.

Despite immediate medical attention on the scene and a swift transport to White Oak Medical Center, Higgins, 46, passed away from his injuries, officials said.

Known for his dedication, skill, and leadership, Higgins was a highly respected member of the fire service community, both in Montgomery County and as a volunteer in Anne Arundel County.

His loss leaves behind a wife, two children in Pasadena, and countless friends and colleagues.

“Master Firefighter Higgins dedicated his life to protecting others,” said MCFRS Fire Chief Corey Smedley. “We are committed to honoring his legacy by continuing to serve with the same courage and dedication he demonstrated every day.”

An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident is underway. Details on memorial services and departmental honors will be shared as they become available.

"Master Firefighter Christopher J. Higgins’ legacy will forever remain a part of the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service," officials said. "We honor his service and sacrifice, and our thoughts are with his family and loved ones."

