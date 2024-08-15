Two Released On Bond For Maryland Auto Thefts Busted With Stolen Car In Montgomery County: PD

Hyattsville resident DeJuan Jenifer and Makiya Donohue, 19, of Silver Spring, are both facing charges in connection to an ongoing investigation into a rash of vehicle thefts that have plagued the area in recent weeks.

The deceitful duo's downfall came early on Tuesday, Aug. 13, when officers spotted them inside a 2020 Kia Sportage that had Florida tags and had been reported stolen out of Washington, DC the previous day.

Both were out on bond for previous offenses at the time.

Police say that Donohue was attempting to get into the car when officers from the Montgomery County Department of Police approached, setting off a series of events that led to their latest arrests.

According to investigators, as officers moved in to apprehend them, Jenifer attempted to evade them by throwing the car in reverse, striking an Amazon locker in the process, though he didn't make it far and both were arrested without further incident.

During a search of the vehicle, officers also recovered a .40 caliber Smith & Wesson handgun on the driver’s seat, where Jenifer had been sitting, with one round in the chamber.

Jenifer was charged with motor vehicle theft, felony possession of a firearm, illegal possession of a firearm, and other vehicle theft-related offenses. He had previously been arrested on similar charges and was out on bond at the time of his latest crime.

Donohue was charged with motor vehicle theft and other theft-related offenses. She was also out on an unsecured bond, and both had outstanding arrest warrants related to several recent auto thefts.

Both are being held at the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit without bond.

