Two Injured In Rollover Crash That Led To Delays For Drivers In Gaithersburg

First responders were called shortly before 1:30 p.m. on Sept. 4 to the intersection of Clopper Road and Quince Orchard in Gaithersburg, where there was a reported crash with an entrapment.

Officers and Montgomery County Fire and Rescue personnel were met at the scene by a vehicle on its side with the driver and passenger both trapped.

Each suffered non-life-threatening injuries that were treated and evaluated by paramedics.

The incident tied up traffic around the busy intersection as crews cleared the scene and police investigated the crash, which remains under investigation.

