Tree Slams Through Gaithersburg Teen’s Room — Now He’s Raising Funds For His Family (Photos)

Ronnie Rodgers, a 17-year-old high school junior, launched a GoFundMe campaign on behalf of his mother, Keyisha Bloomfield, after a 70-foot tree fell through their Gaithersburg home on Friday, June 6.

The powerful crash tore through the ceiling and left insulation, wood, and splinters scattered across their bedrooms — just inches from where the teen sleeps.

His mom, the sole caregiver to him and his 8-year-old sister, didn’t have renters insurance, making an already stressful situation even worse, he said.

Now Ronnie’s determination to help is inspiring thousands. In just a matter of days, his fundraiser has pulled in more than $8,800 of its $10,000 goal to help the family relocate and cover emergency expenses.

“We are asking for help as our home is now unsafe and not able to be lived in,” Ronnie wrote. “Any blessings, no matter how big or small, would be greatly appreciated.”

Photos of the damage show just how close the family came to disaster. Tree limbs burst through the ceiling and insulation covered furniture, floors, and even Ronnie’s bed, beneath his high school sports memorabilia.

The fundraiser has been met with outpourings of support from across Maryland and beyond.

“Our family in Maryland is currently going through a tough situation,” one supporter wrote on Facebook. “Every donation, no matter the amount, will help them find temporary housing and get back on their feet.”

Want to help? You can donate to Ronnie’s GoFundMe here

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Gaithersburg and receive free news updates.