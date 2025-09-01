Partly Cloudy with Haze 76°

‘Treacherous Trails’: Hiker Suffers Head Injury, Rescued At Great Falls Park In Maryland

There was no break for first responders in Maryland who were called to Great Falls Park to assist a hiker who suffered a head injury on Monday, officials said.

The crews responded to assist a hiker with a head injury in Montgomery County.

 Photo Credit: Twitter/@DavidPazos15
Zak Failla
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue crews were called early on Sept. 1 to the national park, after a woman suffered an injury and had to be assisted from the trail.

According to a spokesperson for the agency, the woman was assisted from the trail to a UTV, then taken back to the park for further evaluation.

Hikers have been advised that "some trails are treacherous and not suitable for everyone."

"Wear good hiking footwear, bring water, and carry a fully charged phone." 

The woman’s condition was not available as of Monday afternoon following the incident at Great Falls Park.

