Antonio “Tony” D’Urso Martinez, 18, lost control of his vehicle on his way home from work on Wednesday, Feb. 5, and suffered a series of unimaginable injuries, according to a GoFundMe created to support his family.

Despite being left with a fractured skull, spine fractures, internal bleeding, and what doctors have called an “internal decapitation,” Martinez survived thanks to lifesaving efforts at Johns Hopkins and Suburban Hospital.

His injuries are severe, with new complications being discovered daily, his family said. He faces multiple surgeries and years of grueling recovery ahead.

“The road to recovery is expensive and difficult for his family,” organizers wrote. “Hospital stays, gas, parking, time off work, physical therapy, as well as preparation for his return home—the costs are adding up quickly.”

His family is doing everything they can to be by his side, but the financial burden is immense, with his parents making an hourlong commute to the only facilities capable of treating his extensive injuries.

"Last week, my nephew got into a very unfortunate car accident. He is lucky to have survived but is far from out of the woods," his aunt posted on social media. "My nephew, Tony, was set to graduate high school this year and now his future is very uncertain."

Those looking to support Tony and his family can contribute to the GoFundMe.

“These funds will assist his parents in their lengthy commute, keep the family afloat, and allow them to focus solely on Tony and his recovery,” loved ones wrote.

"Please keep Tony in your thoughts and prayers," they added. "Thank you for your support and generosity during this difficult time."

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Gaithersburg and receive free news updates.