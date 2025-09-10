Three Hospitalized After Tractor-Trailer Crash Shuts Down I-495 Near American Legion Bridge

The Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service said units were called around 4 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 10, to the Outer Loop of I-495 near Clara Barton Parkway and the American Legion Bridge for reports of a crash involving multiple vehicles.

Photos from the scene show heavy damage after a tractor-trailer, a heavy wrecker, and at least three vehicles were involved.

Three people were taken to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, officials said. The crash also caused a fuel spill, prompting HazMat crews to assist at the scene.

All lanes on I-495 were reopened before 7 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

