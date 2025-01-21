Teens Reported Missing In Montgomery County, California, May Be Traveling Together: Police

An alert was issued by the Montgomery County Department of Police as they attempt to locate 16-year-old Alejandro Rojas Knotts, who investigators believe may be traveling with Vitalina Sakharova, also 16, who was also reported missing in California.

Police say that Rojas Knotts was last seen at around midnight on Sunday, Jan. 19 in the 14100 block of Arctic Avenue and may be driving a gray 2015 Volkswagen Jetta with a Maryland registration "1GJ4988."

He was described as being 5-foot-5 weighing approximately 120 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information regarding Rojas Knotts' whereabouts has been asked to contact the Montgomery County Police Department by calling (301) 279-8000.

