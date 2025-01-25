Teen Arrested After High-Speed I-495 Pursuit, Crash Following Gaithersburg Burglary: Police

Officers responded to a report of a commercial burglary on the 8000 block of Cessna Ave. around 11 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 22, where they spotted a black Cadillac CT5 leaving the scene.

When police attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver - later identified as 18-year-old Michael Evan Cutler - took off, prompting a pursuit that continued down I-27 and onto I-495. The chase ended when the Cadillac crashed into a parked car, and the four occupants attempted to flee on foot.

Officers quickly apprehended Cutler, who was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries sustained in the crash. The three other suspects remain at large, police say.

During a search of the vehicle, officers recovered stolen property tied to the burglary, officials said. Cutler was charged with second-degree burglary and is being held without bond at the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit.

