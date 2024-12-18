Suspect Apprehended After Late-Night Attack Left Officer Seriously Injured In Gaithersburg: PD

The incident happened just before midnight on Dec. 16 in the 7900 block of Otter Cove Court, officials said.

Officers were responding to a report of a person in distress when they encountered Michael MacCrae Shannon, 35, who reportedly became combative, according to a Montgomery County Police spokesperson.

Shannon attacked the officers, leaving one with a serious injury that required treatment at an area hospital, where he was expected to recover, police said.

After being restrained, Shannon was evaluated by Montgomery County Fire Rescue personnel before being taken to a hospital for further evaluation.

Once cleared, he was transported to the Central Processing Unit, where he remains held without bond.

Shannon faces multiple charges that include:

Second-degree assault;

Disorderly conduct;

Intoxicated endangerment.

The incident remains under investigation.

