Luis Antonio Quintanilla, 39, is behind bars waiting to be brought back to Montgomery County after he allegedly killed Maritza Dinora Ferman Sorto.

On Sunday, Aug. 31, at about 2:42 a.m., officers responded to a 911 call reporting a shooting in the 9000 block of Centerway Road in Gaithersburg.

First responders found Sorto suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Despite lifesaving efforts, the 35-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Quintanilla fled immediately and made it all the way to Texas before being arrested, officials said.

Now, Sorto's community is coming together to help ease the burden on her family and four young children.

"She was a strong, hardworking mother who did everything for her children," her sister Reina Ferman wrote in a GoFundMe that quickly raised nearly $10,000.

Sorto, who was born in El Salvador, came to the United States with the hopes of providing a better life for her family, according to her obituary.

"Her greatest desire was the well-being of her children, to whom she dedicated her life with effort and dedication."

The GoFundMe set up for Sorto's family can be found here.

"Any donation would be greatly appreciated," her sister added. "Thank you all so much for being here for me and my family during this difficult time."

