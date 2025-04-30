Stabbed, Lied, Delayed: Gaithersburg Woman Learns Fate After Murdering Boyfriend

Jennifer Abigail Espinoza-Orellana, 23, of Gaithersburg, was sentenced to 40 years in prison, with all but 18 years suspended after being convicted of second-degree murder in the 2023 death of 20-year-old Jose Manuel Zavala Marquez, Montgomery County prosecutors announced on Wednesday, April 30.

The killing unfolded in the early morning hours of Sept. 10, 2023, outside the couple’s home in the 8000 block of Shady Spring Drive, officials said.

Espinoza-Orellana and Zavala Marquez had been drinking with a friend when an argument escalated.

She later told detectives Zavala Marquez grabbed a knife and threatened to hurt himself if she ended the relationship.

After following him into a nearby field, Espinoza-Orellana admitted to pulling the knife from his hands and stabbing him in the chest — the blade pierced his sternum and heart.

Rather than call 911, Espinoza-Orellana and her friend carried Zavala Marquez to her car and placed him in the back seat.

But they did not take him to the hospital.

Over the next several hours, she drove to a park to meet someone else, took her friend home, picked up a different friend in Montgomery Village, and drove that person all the way to Frederick.

Finally, around 5:50 a.m., Espinoza-Orellana dropped Zavala Marquez at Adventist HealthCare Shady Grove Medical Center — more than four hours after the stabbing.

By then, it was too late. He was pronounced dead in the ER, while she didn’t stick around long enough to say goodbye.

Instead, she fled the hospital, changed her clothes, switched cars, and only returned to the hospital around 8:30 a.m. when she was tracked down by police.

Investigators said she initially made up a bizarre story about a sister getting a text from Zavala Marquez and claimed she had no idea how he got hurt.

She also told detectives she’d been in a car accident leaving the hospital — another lie meant to explain why she had switched vehicles.

Once confronted with inconsistencies, Espinoza-Orellana finally confessed she had stabbed Zavala Marquez herself, and that the rest of her story — including having a sister — was completely fabricated.

Detectives said she had Zavala Marquez’s cellphone and backpack in her car and never once tried to get him immediate help.

After a five-day trial in November, jurors took just 90 minutes to find her guilty of second-degree murder.

On Wednesday, Judge Harry Storm sentenced her to serve 18 years behind bars.

When she is released, a judge also ordered that Espinoza-Orellana serve five years of supervised probation.

