Partly Cloudy 77°

SHARE

Speeding Tow Truck Driver Charged 16 Months After Fatal Strike In Gaithersburg: Police

The driver of a Ford-450 tow truck who struck and killed a 51-year-old man in April 2023 has been charged, police in Montgomery County announced on Friday afternoon.

The crash was reported in April 2023 and the arrest was made in September 2024.

The crash was reported in April 2023 and the arrest was made in September 2024.

 Photo Credit: Unsplash/Andrea Ferrario
The fatal crash was reported on Wightman Road near Aspenwood Lane in Gaithersburg

The fatal crash was reported on Wightman Road near Aspenwood Lane in Gaithersburg

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories

Kenneth McFadden Baldwin, 34, was arrested this week on a warrant charging him with multiple offenses for the fatal strike that took the life of Gaithersburg resident Juan Antonio Lamas Salcido last year.

The crash was reported at approximately 2 a.m. on April 28, 2023 on Wightman Road near Aspenwood Lane in Gaithersburg.

According to investigators, a 2017 Ford F-450 tow truck was traveling north on Wightman Road when it struck Lamas Salcido's 2021 Nissa Versa as he was making a left turn onto eastbound Aspenwood Lane.

Lamas Salcido was pronounced dead at the scene.

During the investigation, it was determined that McFadden Baldwin was driving at least 70 mph in a 35 mph zone.

McFadden Baldwin was charged with negligent manslaughter by vehicle – gross negligence and criminally negligent manslaughter by vehicle.

He was taken into custody and later released from the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit on an unsecured personal bond.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

to follow Daily Voice Gaithersburg and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE