Speeding Tow Truck Driver Charged 16 Months After Fatal Strike In Gaithersburg: Police

Kenneth McFadden Baldwin, 34, was arrested this week on a warrant charging him with multiple offenses for the fatal strike that took the life of Gaithersburg resident Juan Antonio Lamas Salcido last year.

The crash was reported at approximately 2 a.m. on April 28, 2023 on Wightman Road near Aspenwood Lane in Gaithersburg.

According to investigators, a 2017 Ford F-450 tow truck was traveling north on Wightman Road when it struck Lamas Salcido's 2021 Nissa Versa as he was making a left turn onto eastbound Aspenwood Lane.

Lamas Salcido was pronounced dead at the scene.

During the investigation, it was determined that McFadden Baldwin was driving at least 70 mph in a 35 mph zone.

McFadden Baldwin was charged with negligent manslaughter by vehicle – gross negligence and criminally negligent manslaughter by vehicle.

He was taken into custody and later released from the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit on an unsecured personal bond.

