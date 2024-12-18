Speeding Driver Arrested Months After Fatally Striking Lawn Mower Rider In Gaithersburg: Police

Gaithersburg resident Maxim Galkin, 24, has been arrested and charged with gross negligence manslaughter by a vehicle for his role in the fatal crash that claimed the life of Silver Spring native Juan Guerrero-Moreno over the summer.

Early in the afternoon on Aug. 20, members of the Montgomery County Department of Police were called to a stretch of Great Seneca Highway, where they found Guerrero-Moreno unresponsive after being struck by a driver while crossing the road.

He was treated at the scene of the crash by first responders and rushed to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

According to police, the preliminary investigation by the Collision Reconstruction Unit revealed that Galkin was driving at an estimated 100 mph in a 50 mph zone.

Despite posted yellow warning signs indicating the presence of pedestrians and an approaching intersection, Galkin's sedan struck the zero-turn riding lawn mower, while Guerrero-Moreno was crossing Great Seneca Highway's northbound lanes from west to east, they said.

Galkin remained on the scene following the collision.

He was arrested on Tuesday, Dec. 17, where he was charged and later released from the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit on a $100,000 unsecured personal bond.

The crash remains under investigation.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Gaithersburg and receive free news updates.