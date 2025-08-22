Mostly Cloudy 76°

Small Plane Overshoots Runway, Skids Into Grass At Montgomery County Airpark

A crisis was largely averted late on Thursday afternoon when a pilot in a small plane overshot the runway at a Maryland airport and came to rest in the grass. 

The aftermath of the aircraft incident in Montgomery County.

 Photo Credit: Twitter/@mcfrsPIO
Photo Credit: Twitter/@mcfrsPIO
Zak Failla
Zak Failla

First responders were called on Aug. 21 to the Montgomery County Airpark when a pilot made an unexpected landing off the runway, though there were no serious injuries reported.

According to a Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesperson, crews were called before 8 p.m. on Thursday to investigate the incident, and all occupants were evaluated by first responders for minor injuries.

There was no fire reported, and no fuel spilled in the area following the failed landing attempt. It is unclear what caused the pilot to overshoot the runway. 

No details about the pilot or passengers has been released.

