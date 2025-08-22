Small Plane Overshoots Runway, Skids Into Grass At Montgomery County Airpark

First responders were called on Aug. 21 to the Montgomery County Airpark when a pilot made an unexpected landing off the runway, though there were no serious injuries reported.

According to a Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesperson, crews were called before 8 p.m. on Thursday to investigate the incident, and all occupants were evaluated by first responders for minor injuries.

There was no fire reported, and no fuel spilled in the area following the failed landing attempt. It is unclear what caused the pilot to overshoot the runway.

No details about the pilot or passengers has been released.

