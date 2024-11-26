Several Lanes Closed On I-270 In Montgomery County For 'Traffic Incident' (Developing)

Several southbound lanes were shut down on the interstate before 3 p.m. on Nov. 26 in Montgomery County as crews worked to investigate and clear a reported traffic incident.

As of 3 p.m. on Tuesday, three right lanes on I-270 were closed, and motorists were cautioned to expect "significant delays" and to seek alternate routes.

Details about the incident have not been released.

