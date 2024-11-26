Fair 63°

SHARE

Several Lanes Closed On I-270 In Montgomery County For 'Traffic Incident' (Developing)

Traffic was tied up on I-270 on Tuesday afternoon in Montgomery County as travelers began heading out of town for the holiday.

Traffic was backed up on I-270 in Montgomery County on Tuesday.

Traffic was backed up on I-270 in Montgomery County on Tuesday.

 Photo Credit: Maryland DOT
Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories

Several southbound lanes were shut down on the interstate before 3 p.m. on Nov. 26 in Montgomery County as crews worked to investigate and clear a reported traffic incident.

As of 3 p.m. on Tuesday, three right lanes on I-270 were closed, and motorists were cautioned to expect "significant delays" and to seek alternate routes.

Details about the incident have not been released.

Check Daily Voice for updates.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

to follow Daily Voice Gaithersburg and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE