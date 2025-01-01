Overcast 47°

Police Seek Public’s Help Identifying Pedestrian Critically Hurt In MoCo New Year's Eve Crash

Detectives in Montgomery County are asking for the public’s help identifying a man who was critically injured in a serious pedestrian crash on New Year's Eve.

University Boulevard at East Franklin Avenue in Silver Spring

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Authorities say the pedestrian, described only as a Hispanic male in his early 30s, was struck by at least one vehicle while crossing University Boulevard near East Franklin Avenue in Silver Spring at around 6:11 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 31.

The victim, who was wearing jeans, a black jacket, and a black shirt, was rushed to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries. 

He remains in critical condition as detectives work to locate his family a day after the crash.

Investigators believe the man may live in the area near East Franklin Avenue. 

No additional details about the victim have been released.

They are urging anyone who recognizes his description or who is missing a loved one to contact the Montgomery County Police non-emergency number at 301-279-8000.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

