Police Find Man Shot To Death During Second Visit To Same Gaithersburg Building: Officials

Antoine Lavale Parker has been identified by investigators as the person who was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in his Montgomery Village home during officers' second visit near his home to investigate shots fired in the same morning.

Parker's body was found shortly before 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 22, in the same building in the 18500 block of Boysenberry Drive, where gunshots were reported in the area at around 5 a.m. that morning, though no crime scene was initially located.

Following his death, Parker was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, where his cause of death was ruled a homicide.

No details about a possible suspect or motive for the fatal shooting have been released.

