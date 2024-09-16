Passenger Pinned By Vehicle Following Crash At Montgomery County Transfer Station

Crews were called to the 16100 block of Frederick Road at around 10:30 a.m. on Sept. 16 where there was a reported passenger who was pinned by a vehicle and needed to be extricated.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue personnel were able to rescue the trapped person, who was evaluated by paramedics and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

