Passenger Pinned By Vehicle Following Crash At Montgomery County Transfer Station

First responders were called to the Shady Grove Transfer Station when a trash truck backed into another vehicle and a passenger became trapped on Monday morning in Montgomery County.

The transfer station on Frederick Road in Derwood.

Crews were called to the 16100 block of Frederick Road at around 10:30 a.m. on Sept. 16 where there was a reported passenger who was pinned by a vehicle and needed to be extricated.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue personnel were able to rescue the trapped person, who was evaluated by paramedics and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

