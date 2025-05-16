Partly Cloudy 78°

SHARE

Overnight Townhouse Fire In Gaithersburg Displaces 13 People, Pets, Officials Say

A fast-moving fire tore through a row of townhomes in Montgomery County early Friday, May 16, displacing 13 people and several pets in Gaithersburg, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue.

The Gaithersburg fire.

The Gaithersburg fire.

 Photo Credit: Twitter/@DavidPazos15
Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories

Firefighters rushed to the 11900 block of Roan Lane just after 5:30 a.m. following multiple reports of a fire burning behind a three-story townhouse, officials said.

Crews arrived to find flames spreading to two neighboring homes, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue PIO David Pazos said.

Firefighters worked quickly to knock down the fire, and all occupants were able to escape safely. No injuries were reported.

In total, 13 people—seven adults and six children—along with six pets, including two dogs, were forced out of their homes, according to fire officials.

Video shared by fire officials showed flames ripping through the rear of the townhomes before crews arrived.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

to follow Daily Voice Gaithersburg and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE