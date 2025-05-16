Overnight Townhouse Fire In Gaithersburg Displaces 13 People, Pets, Officials Say

Firefighters rushed to the 11900 block of Roan Lane just after 5:30 a.m. following multiple reports of a fire burning behind a three-story townhouse, officials said.

Crews arrived to find flames spreading to two neighboring homes, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue PIO David Pazos said.

Firefighters worked quickly to knock down the fire, and all occupants were able to escape safely. No injuries were reported.

In total, 13 people—seven adults and six children—along with six pets, including two dogs, were forced out of their homes, according to fire officials.

Video shared by fire officials showed flames ripping through the rear of the townhomes before crews arrived.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

