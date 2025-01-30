NY Dad Had 4-Year-Old Daughter In Tow During Trail Of Terror In Montgomery County, VA: Police

Esmeraldo Martinez De La Cruz, 32, is facing attempted murder, home invasion, and child neglect charges after a chaotic string of crimes that began in Montgomery County and ended in Virginia with his arrest.

The crime spree began this week at around 4:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 27, when Montgomery County Police responded to a hit-and-run crash at Route 355 and Watkins Mill Road in Gaithersburg.

Witnesses saw Martinez and his 4-year-old daughter, Luna, walking away from a stolen Toyota Scion, which had been taken from New York City the day before.

Luna Martinez had been reported missing out of the Bronx along with her father earlier this week.

Less than two hours later, at 5:50 a.m., police received a report that a 2015 Kia Forte had been stolen from a driveway on Travis View Court in Gaithersburg.

By 9:20 a.m., the situation escalated when Martinez broke into a home in the 22000 block of Davis Mill Road in Germantown, police say.

The homeowner told investigators that he heard a noise and found Martinez standing inside with his daughter wearing a pink jacket.

Martinez claimed the girl needed to use the bathroom before pulling a weapon, stealing personal items, food, and drinks, and fleeing in the victim’s red 2002 GMC Sierra pickup truck.

Authorities later confirmed that Martinez and his daughter had been reported missing from New York City.

At 3 p.m.on Monday, Virginia State Police located the stolen GMC Sierra in Bridgewater, Virginia, and attempted a traffic stop.

Martinez refused to pull over, instead opening fire on officers while leading them on a 60-mile chase northbound on I-81 and firing shots at them.

The pursuit ended when he crashed into a guardrail near the Shenandoah/Frederick County line.

Martinez was arrested without further incident, and his daughter was evaluated at the scene and found unharmed.

No officers or civilians were injured during the pursuit or gunfire exchange.

He is currently being held at the Rockingham County Regional Jail in Virginia, facing charges in both states:

Virginia:

Multiple counts of attempted murder of a law enforcement officer;

Possession of stolen property;

Child neglect.

Maryland:

Home invasion;

Armed robbery;

Auto theft;

Neglect of a minor;

Other related offenses.

Montgomery County Police confirmed the investigation remains ongoing.

