Modeling Scam Leads To Rape Charges Against FBI Agent In Montgomery County, Police Say

Eduardo Valdivia, 40, was taken into custody on Monday, Nov. 25. Known as "Lalo Brown," Valdivia owns DC Fine Line Tattoos on the 9800 block of Washingtonian Boulevard, where the alleged assaults occurred.

The charges against Valdivia include:

Two counts of second-degree rape;

Four counts of fourth-degree sexual offense;

Four counts of second-degree assault.

According to investigators, the women were lured to the tattoo studio in separate incidents under the guise of modeling opportunities with a company called Exeter Models.

Both believed they were communicating with a woman.

The first victim came forward in October, reporting that she was raped by a man identified as "Lalo Brown," then a second victim reported a similar assault in November.

Detectives determined "Lalo Brown" was actually Valdivia, and both victims positively identified him as their attacker.

Police are concerned there may be additional victims and are urging anyone with information or who may have been victimized to contact the Special Victims Investigations Division at (240_ 773-5400.

Valdivia, who is currently being held at the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit, is awaiting a bond hearing.

