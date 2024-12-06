Maryland Man Who Took Police On Deadly High-Speed Pursuit Learns Fate In Court

Antoine Randall was sentenced this week in Montgomery County Circuit Court by Judge Harry Storm after pleading guilty to his role in a December 2023 crash that killed a minor who was in his vehicle.

Prosecutors say that the incident began Dec. 13, 2023, when Montgomery County police attempted to stop a white 2016 Nissan Maxima near Bucknell Drive and Cambridge Park Court in Wheaton.

Randall, who was driving, refused to stop, striking a police car as he fled, authorities said.

According to court documents, the chase continued for nearly two miles before Randall lost control on northbound Georgia Avenue near Henderson Avenue.

The Nissan hit a median, went airborne, and collided with two vehicles in the opposite lanes: a 2006 Toyota Corolla and a 2016 Honda Pilot, leaving two drivers with non-life-threatening injuries.

A juvenile in the front seat of Randall's car was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.

Randall was also ordered by a judge to serve five years of supervised probation upon his release.

