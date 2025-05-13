Kyler Mcroy, 22, of Gaithersburg, was sentenced to life in prison, with all but 30 years suspended, in connection to the 2022 shooting death of 19-year-old Keon Jones in Gaithersburg, according to the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office.

The sentence, handed down on Friday, May 9, also includes five years of supervised probation after Mcroy’s release.

The judge recommended placement in the Patuxent Youthful Offender program, officials said.

Mcroy pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, first-degree assault, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in June 2024.

Police said Jones was gunned down on Feb. 10, 2022, while walking near Cinnamon Drive and Poppy Seed Lane. He was shot multiple times and died the next day at the hospital.

Investigators determined Jones was targeted in a drive-by shooting, with Mcroy identified as one of the people in the vehicle, prosecutors said.

Mcroy was also tied to a March 2022, shooting on Forest View Place in Gaithersburg, prosecutors said.

Investigators believe Mcroy may have been involved in two other shootings on Feb. 6 and 7, 2022, along with several others, officials said.

During his arrest, police recovered a privately made handgun (ghost gun) with a 25-round capacity magazine from his family’s home, prosecutors said.

